Yoga, Euros and Tango: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on June 9, 2021 at 15.57

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Get out and dance. Tango is not just a dance form, but an emotion. It is full of energy and with new restaurant La Casa del Tango, it’s a slice of Argentina right here in Dubai. The man bringing the spirit of La Boca to the heart of DIFC, is famous Tango dancer Enrique Macana. His vision, LCDT is a first-of-its-kind experience for the region that combines Tango dance shows. The chic venue serves up authentic Argentinian cuisine and drinks to enjoy alongside the performances.

2 of 10 Be well, be mindful, be healthy. In honour of the 10th anniversary of the Global Wellness Day on June 12, there will be a complimentary mind, body and spiritual experience at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Kicking off from 7am, stretch with a morning yoga session on the beach to help balance the body, energise and empower. Then head to the International Majlis for 30-minutes of therapeutic sound meditation, a technique used to improve physical and emotional health and well-being, while being served immune boosting signature ginger tea. If you book on the day at Talise Spa in Jumeirah Al Qasr, from 10am to 1pm you will receive a 25% discount too.

3 of 10 In the zone. Zero Gravity’s indoor restaurant space has been transformed into a Fan Zone for Euro 2020, dominated by a giant screen that can be seen by fans both downstairs and up. The DJ booth and production will also be moved into the air-conditioned space, ensuring a great atmosphere from the kick off this Friday to the final on July 11. There’s an all-inclusive offer for table bookings, with food and beverages from the matchday menu for Dh250. The offer runs from 15 minutes before kick-off, to the final whistle of normal time for each match.

4 of 10 Lebanese life. Antika Dubai is back putting on its outstanding Friday brunch with the best dishes the Levant has to offer, plus a choice of beverages and live entertainment. Lebanon’s famous hospitality and flair for food are at the forefront at Antika, and those who have experienced their lavish mezzeh will know just what to expect. Brunch kicks off at 2pm lasting until 6pm starting from Dh220. Book as soon as you can and don’t forget to dress to the nines.

5 of 10 All that jazz and food. If there is anything better than jazz, it’s jazz and the gastronomic adventure that is a weekend brunch at Masti. On Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, the restaurant will host a once-off jazz themed brunch from their stylish home in La Mer, delivering the soul-soothing, uplifting sounds of live music against the backdrop of lush green interiors and serene seaside views. With prices starting from Dh215, take in this chic social dining experience with duo Lady J and Felix.

6 of 10 Locked and loaded. hereShowing every game, Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai has transformed its upstairs dining area into a huge purpose built fan zone. Decked out with artificial turf, front row seats to the screen, plenty of props to get you in the mood and a mouthwatering menu of delicious, award-winning bites and bevs, you won’t miss a kick of the Euro 2020 tournament here.

7 of 10 All day pool day. This summer is all set to be a sizzling one with Al Jaddaf Rotana Suites. Taking place daily, an all-inclusive pool day will have you relaxed to the max with unlimited beverages and one main course from the flavourful menu while you wind down in style. The offer is on from 12pm to 4pm every day at Dh180 per person.

8 of 10 Awesome waterpark nights. Yas Waterworld is bringing back one of its most popular events, Kabayan Night on June 11 from 6pm to 11pm. For those in the mood for a dose of beach fun, this Filipino-themed evening is not to be missed! Featuring live bands, DJs and entertainment there’s five hours of after-dark access to over 45 world-class rides, slides and attractions. Also partake in fun beach games and TikTok challenges with the Splash Squad at Amwaj Beach.

9 of 10 National pride. June is set to be an exciting month for the Filipino and Russian expat community as Dubai Festival City Mall will project both flags as part of the centre’s award-winning visual and sensory extravaganza, IMAGINE on Saturday June 12 to mark Philippines and Russia’s special days.