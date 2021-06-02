Workouts, food and partying: 6 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on June 2, 2021 at 16.59

What will you be up to?

1 of 6 Lovin’ BTS. Eat like the biggest band in the world as their signature order featuring a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke, and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea is now available in McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE for a limited time.

2 of 6 Burn bold, burn bright. Feel the burn at the biggest party class of the month on June 3 at BARE DXB, Business Bay. A high intensity workout that feels like a night out? You betchya. Now that everywhere is open, swap the night club for a fitness club where you can still expect a pumping playlist, glow in the dark face paint, goodies and water guns in BARE’s blacked out studio. It’s on from 5.30pm.

3 of 6 Skyline Thursday. Dubai’s number one deep tech house event ‘Skyline Thursday’ is back at The Penthouse, Five The Palm, so be sure to join in as the world’s biggest headliners take over the decks every week! On June 3 Matthias Tanzmann, who has been one of the leaders in house music for more than two decades, will be kicking off the return from 11pm.

4 of 6 Saturday garden party. Located at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Cove Beach’s renowned deep house music event, Garden of Cove, is finally back! Featuring signature jungle vibes, succumb to the sounds of cutting-edge techno beats by an incredible line-up of DJs including DJ Adriana Ray and DJ Chris Metcalfe every Saturday from 12pm to 9pm.

5 of 6 Play and stay in RAK. Take your taste buds on a culinary journey with DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island’s Summertime Brunch. From now until September 10 sit back and admire the panoramic views whilst indulging in mouth-watering multicultural food offerings from 12.30pm to 4pm every Friday, then unwind in a Guest Room complete with a sea view from Dh799 all in.