Wonder Woman and sculptures: 4 fun things to do in UAE today By David Light Published on December 15, 2020 at 12.44

What will you be up to? City Times recommends...

1 of 4 Dubai’s Wonder Woman. By: Burj Khalifa. Dubai’s stunning 160-story Burj Khalifa is set to light up with moving images of Wonder Woman in her latest big screen adventure as she dons wings of gold and rides lightning across the sky. Ahead of the UAE opening of Wonder Woman 1984 on Thursday, catch the landmark visuals and rousing audio in Downtown tonight. On: From 7.30pm

2 of 4 Heritage village. By: Khorfakkan Amphitheatre. Ramping up the grand celebrations to mark the inauguration of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, mosey around a ‘heritage village’ which will showcase a rich variety of Emirati handicrafts and local cuisine. Browse embroidery and jewellery at stalls, get your hands decorated with traditional Henna patterns by local artists, and enjoy Emirati delights such as Luqaimat, Jibab and Raqqa bread before sitting down to historical epic movie Khorfakkan at 7.30pm. On: Until December 19

3 of 4 Kinetic sculpture. By: Jubail IslandA kinetic art experience that formed the centerpiece of the UAE’s official 49th National Day celebrations, ‘Seeds of the Union’ has been transformed into an art installation named ‘The Seed’ at Jubail Island, on view until January 30. For Dh30 visit the site and enjoy a spectacular display of light, art and music amid Jubail Island’s mangrove forests. On: Tix available at https://uaenationalday.ae