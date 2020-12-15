Wonder Woman: A picture history of the iconic superhero CT Report Published on December 15, 2020 at 12.27

1 of 4 The beginning: Created by American psychologist and writer William Moulton Marston (Charles Moulton) and artist Harry G. Peter, Wonder Woman first appeared in All-Star Comics #8 in October 1941 and on the cover of Sensation Comics in the beginning of 1942. According to a Britannica article, Marston had a long affiliation with the women suffrage movement and believed women would rise up to lead the world into a new and peaceful age, which were his obvious influences for the creation of Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince, a feminist icon.

2 of 4 The comics: Gamesradar.com rated some popular story collections featuring Wonder Woman, one of which is ‘The Twelve Labors,' Wonder Woman (1942) #212-222 featuring a story arc where a depowered Diana had to complete twelve tasks to prove herself and be readmitted into the Justice League.’ Paradise Lost,' Wonder Woman (1987) #164-#170 is referred to as a ‘great balance of big and small moments for Wonder Woman. The 'Gods of Gotham' storyline sees her take on Batman's regular rogues who have been powered up by the pantheon of gods, while ‘She's a Wonder' takes a look at the relationship between Diana and Lois Lane.

3 of 4 Lynda Carter: The Baby Boomers generation got their version of Wonder Woman on Nov. 7, 1975, when Arizona-born actress Lynda Carter debuted as the DC Comics superhero in a TV movie, The New Original Wonder Woman. The film also served as the pilot for the popular Wonder Woman series, which ran from 1975-1979. ABC had first attempted to turn the character into a Hollywood hit with a TV movie starring Cathy Lee Crosby, but because it had a look and feel that made the superhero unrecognizable from her origins, a follow-up series was never made.