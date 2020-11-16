Winners at the 2020 People's Choice Awards CT Report Published on November 16, 2020 at 14.01

1 of 5 Chris Hemsworth, Action Movie star of 2020: The 2020 People’s Choice Awards were held Sunday night and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners. Among them was Aussie star Chris Hemsworth. “I’m forever in your debt. I love you guys, you guys are the best,” said the actor as he accepted the award virtually for the Netflix action hit, Extraction.

2 of 5 Jennifer Lopez, People’s Icon Award: The singer-actress who dazzled everyone in her red outfit became emotional upon accepting the icon award. “Man, 2020 was no joke, right? I mean, before 2020, we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award, or we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening... but not this year. This year was the great leveler that showed us what mattered and what didn’t,” she said.

3 of 5 Mandy Moore, Drama TV Star of 2020: Moore showed off her baby bump as she accepted her award for This is Us, saying, “To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you. You are a part of our growing family.”

4 of 5 Sofia Vergara, Comedy TV star of 2020: Accepting her last award for Modern Family, she said, “This is a very, very special award because, as you know, nine months ago we finished Modern Family forever. So, this is the last award that I'm ever, ever gonna receive for the show, the show that changed my life. My career. I want to thank you for making me a part of this fantastic show. I really, really miss it. I love it. I had the best time in my life, and I appreciated every single moment I was there.” She gave a shout out to her on-screen husband Ed O'Neill.