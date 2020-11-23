Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards AP Published on November 23, 2020 at 09.25

1 of 6 Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy re-recording her early music after her catalog was sold. In a video that aired during Sunday's awards show, the pop star said “the reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing. And I can’t wait for you to hear it."

2 of 6 Favourite soul/R&B awards: The Weeknd lost artist of the year, but he still kicked off his all-star week as a big winner: Days before he’s expected to land multiple Grammy nominations, he won favourite soul/R&B male artist, favourite soul/R&B album for After Hours and favourite soul/R&B song for Heartless two days before the 2021 Grammy nominations are announced. “The last time I received this award it was given to me by the late, great Prince," he said after winning favourite soul/R&B album. “And, you know, he’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B and yeah, I’d like to dedicate this to him."

3 of 6 Favourite Country Song: Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay beautifully performed I Should Probably Go to Bed and won favourite country duo or group, collaboration of the year and favourite country song for 10,000 Hours, the latter two shared with Bieber.

4 of 6 Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs with a pre-taped performance of their new duet Monster, marking the first time they performed the song together. Bieber scooped the Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist award.

5 of 6 New Artist Of The Year: A good number of chart-toppers were in the building. Breakthrough singer-rapper Doja Cat performed and won new artist of the year and favourite soul/R&B female artist.