UAE National Day: 6 fun things to do this weekend By David Light Published on December 2, 2020 at 19.05

1 of 6 National pride. We’re still in the grip of National Day fever and Global Village is providing the vibes. Today and tomorrow head to the main stage for a whole host of record-breaking entertainment. The UAE pavilion and heritage area will also provide Emirati hospitality and cultural shows. Emarat, Land of Peace, this year’s National Day Operetta directed by Nasser Ibrahim, is on today and Saturday. The epic production charts the UAE’s rich history, with scenes depicting the declaration of the union 49 years ago all the way to the current day, including a special feature on the historic Mars probe.

2 of 6 Pop culture. Get your geek on at Times Square Center Dubai as the mall hosts its first ever pop culture festival: High Score Con, today. Free to enter, High Score Con is awash with gaming, esports, anime, art exhibitions and a fantastic cosplay competition. With a programme comprising live music from local talented musicians, presentations and panel discussions with some of most well respected members of the comic book community, it’s on from 2pm this afternoon.

3 of 6 Watch Taylor. She commands legions of fans across the world, so we think this one will be popular. Taylor Swift has transformed her five-time GRAMMY nominated Album of the Year Folklore into Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, available from December 4 on the OSN streaming app. In the show Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in the same order as her critically adored, five star record and for the very first time reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 tracks.

4 of 6 New brunch. We hope you’re hungry because MOOD Rooftop Lounge at Meydan has launched its Sunset Brunch. An exotic garden feel haven, MOOD’s menu is inspired by the elements of nature. From 4pm to 8pm every Friday choose from the carte of local and international cuisine while you listen to live music provided by the multi-talented Lebanese artist Nasma.

5 of 6 Legoland is back. Our favourite brick themepark has reopened its gates and there’s an offer to welcome you back. Enjoy 49 per cent off ticket prices in celebration of the 49th UAE National Day until December 5. Explore Lego-themed rides and attractions across six lands. Whether it’s conquering the exhilarating Dragon Coaster or recovering a pharaoh’s stolen treasure in Lost Kingdom Adventure, get there from 10am to make a day of it and book online. It’s too good to miss.