UAE: Four vegan restaurants to try Published on June 13, 2021 at 12.56

These eateries are an ideal place to unwind.

1 of 4 Seva Table: A lush garden, an indoor cafe, and a library make this the ideal place for a vegan to dine and unwind. Emphasizing vibrant organic living foods, this eatery located in Jumeirah provides all dishes free from MSGs, GMOs, gluten, soy, cane sugar, and trans fats.

2 of 4 Holly Organico: This unique plant-based Brazilian kitchen prepares delicious native and international cuisines. Located in Al Wasl, this kitchen uses the highest quality ingredients to make vegan and organic custom meals for you to take home. Desserts, especially cakes, are a fan favourite at this vegan hotspot.

3 of 4 Soul Sante Cafe: A safe haven for enthusiasts of plant-based fare, this cafe located in Dubai Marina serves high-quality gluten-free vegan food and healthy meal plans that can help you achieve your fitness goals.