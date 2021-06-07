Entertainment (photos)
Logo
 

UAE: Five top 'daycations' at the beach

Published on June 7, 2021 at 10.24

This summer, spend some time on these beautiful beaches of the UAE.

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island: From now until September 10, guests will be able to sit back and admire views of the breathtaking Arabian Gulf, whilst indulging in mouth-watering multicultural food offerings from 12:30pm – 4pm every Friday. The hotel is offering brunch and stay packages - which include beach and pool access - with room rates from Dh799 and Dh949.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Fairmont The Palm: Enjoy pool and beach access from 7am-7pm daily For Dh150 (week days) and Dh250 (weekends) with Dh150 fully redeemable on F&B. Choose from one of eight temperature-controlled pools or the 800-meter private white sandy beach and soak up some rays.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Sofitel Dubai The Palm: Enjoy all-day access to four swimming pools and 500m of private beach on Palm Jumeirah for Dh65 (weekdays) and Dh100 (weekends). Also, if you add Dh50 on your Pool & Beach Day pass you get a full day experience on the Waiora Aqua Bounce.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Cove Beach at Caesars Palace: Get a Beach Day Pass with a single sunbed for Dh200 person fully redeemable against F&B on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Dh100 is redeemable. The beach is open from 10am till sunset.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

One&Only The Palm: If you’re looking for something more than just a beach day, why not combine it with a relaxing massage and some delicious food? For Dh995 per person, get a 60-minute Imperial Relaxing Massage, access to the adults-only pool and beach, and choice of a three-course light lunch at ZEST restaurant or an elegant Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge. (Compiled by Enid Parker)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 