UAE: Five top 'daycations' at the beach Published on June 7, 2021 at 10.24

This summer, spend some time on these beautiful beaches of the UAE.

1 of 5 DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island: From now until September 10, guests will be able to sit back and admire views of the breathtaking Arabian Gulf, whilst indulging in mouth-watering multicultural food offerings from 12:30pm – 4pm every Friday. The hotel is offering brunch and stay packages - which include beach and pool access - with room rates from Dh799 and Dh949.

2 of 5 Fairmont The Palm: Enjoy pool and beach access from 7am-7pm daily For Dh150 (week days) and Dh250 (weekends) with Dh150 fully redeemable on F&B. Choose from one of eight temperature-controlled pools or the 800-meter private white sandy beach and soak up some rays.

3 of 5 Sofitel Dubai The Palm: Enjoy all-day access to four swimming pools and 500m of private beach on Palm Jumeirah for Dh65 (weekdays) and Dh100 (weekends). Also, if you add Dh50 on your Pool & Beach Day pass you get a full day experience on the Waiora Aqua Bounce.

4 of 5 Cove Beach at Caesars Palace: Get a Beach Day Pass with a single sunbed for Dh200 person fully redeemable against F&B on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Dh100 is redeemable. The beach is open from 10am till sunset.