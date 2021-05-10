UAE: Five reasons to watch Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Husain Rizvi Published on May 10, 2021 at 15.34

The blockbuster releases May 13 in the UAE.

1 of 5 Salman Khan’s ‘Eidi’: Every year, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s ‘Eidi’ to his fans is given through a blockbuster release. And in 2021, it is going to be Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It was originally scheduled to release during Eid 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan’s Wanted which was released back in 2009. Starring Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff alongside Khan, the Prabhu Deva directorial is supposedly a remake of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. Salman Khan is often a target for trolls but you have to give it to him for his huge fan base, which is as big as a black hole’s singularity, and just as mysterious. Despite the trolls and critics, Radhe should be a good addition to your watchlist. It does not matter what critics make of Salman Khan’s acting, the star has a huge fan base that receives a complete entertainment package every Eid. Khan’s blockbusters are a mix of both action and romance. While critics and trolls may deem some of his films illogical or senseless, there are countless people who may watch it just to have an entertaining time during the much-awaited festival, more so amid the pandemic crisis.

2 of 5 Sequel to Wanted (2009): Prabhu Deva’s directorial Wanted (2009) was a good movie in terms of acting, plot, and cast. 12 years later, Khan will continue the story of Radhe, only this time with an interesting cast and more action. Fans are in for a treat, knowing that the director for Radhe is none other than Prabhu Deva.

3 of 5 Cast: The movie, as mentioned above, has an interesting cast with Hooda, Patani, and Shroff starring alongside Khan. Hooda, an underrated actor, never fails to steal the spotlight even while playing the role of a tough cop or a truck driver. His performances are also the takeaways in a movie that does not do well. Hooda starred alongside Khan in Kick (2014), and the two, paired with the efforts of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, put up a brilliant show for the fans.

4 of 5 Chemistry with Disha Patani: Patani was also a part of Bharat (2019), however, her role was a short one. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between Khan and Patani, especially with the actor being near twice the age of his on-screen supposed love interest.