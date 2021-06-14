UAE: Five pet grooming spots Published on June 14, 2021 at 10.04

Here's where you can take your furry friend for a bit of pampering.

1 of 5 Woof: This is the ultimate service provider for your little companions with boarding, daycare, and grooming on offer. Located in Al Quoz, it also has three outdoor parks and as many indoor daycare areas. It also provides treats, food, and toys for your best friends!

2 of 5 Fur and Tails: Pet professionals here treat the little ones like their kids. They use quality grooming equipment to pamper pups and kittens in the best possible way. Located in International City, it is also one of the cheapest and most affordable pet grooming services in Dubai.

3 of 5 Soaptopia: One of the best mobile pet grooming service providers, it offers exceptional services at your doorstep, including first-in-the-UAE Organic package, using USDA certified Organic Shampoo and Conditioner for your beloved fur babies. Reach out to them via call or email to book a session for your little companions.

4 of 5 Miss Meow: Not only cats and dogs, but Miss Meow also provides grooming to rabbits and parrots. The professional therapists at this pet grooming salon, located in Al Khawaneej, also provide free consultations to analyse fur and skin conditions in which they then create a grooming plan for your pet. You can visit the venue or book a session via email or phone.