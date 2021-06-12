UAE: Five kid-friendly activities Published on June 12, 2021 at 10.25

1 of 5 Toddler Fest: Children below five are in for a treat as OliOli, Dubai’s first experimental play museum, is hosting a fest that will be home to a variety of activities like sensory play, storytelling sessions, mucky pups messy play, nature craft, whole-brain training class, collaborative art sessions, and a puppet show. This community event will take place from June 13-17 with prices starting from Dh126 per child, accompanied by 1 adult.

2 of 5 Legoland: This summer, visit the ultimate theme park and explore over 40 Lego-themed rides, attractions, shows, and building experiences set across six themed lands. Enjoy a special Thursday afternoon at the theme park when tickets booked online are redeemable for as low as Dh99 for families who visit after 3pm.

3 of 5 Wavehouse: Test your striking ability on the bowling alley, take part in the arcade games, or just surf at the wave rider. If you have worked up an appetite after such activities, dive into the scrumptious treats available at the venue for a delightful dining experience. Prices start from Dh75.

4 of 5 La Perle: At La Perle by Dragone, a unique live show with amazingly talented performers, kids visit free for every paying adult on tickets starting at Dh209. Families can experience these spectacular live performances that take place at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.