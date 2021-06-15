UAE: Five great Indian street food joints Published on June 15, 2021 at 10.25

If you're in the mood for 'chaat' here are some great places to check out.

1 of 5 Mr. Chaat: Craving chaat? Check out this place situated right opposite BurJuman Metro Station. With a roadside setting, it serves mouthwatering chaats including Sev Puri, Dahi Batata Puri, and much more. Mumbai-special Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji are also on offer at the venue.

2 of 5 Rajdhani Street: Another ideal place for chaat. Located in Al Karama, the venue is packed with families on weekends. It serves typical chaat with a mix of Indian dishes.

3 of 5 Mumbai Masti: Love Mumbai food? This spot in Bur Dubai is a mini-India in the heart of the city. Here, you will even find Schezwan Vada Pav - the ultimate choice of a Mumbaikar. With branches across the city, you can visit the nearest one even after midnight to fulfill your cravings.

4 of 5 Chaat Bazaar: This Karama eatery literally has ‘Bazaar’ for menus. It not only serves scrumptious chaat but also mixes it with a touch of Italian and Mexican treats making it much more innovative, delicious and international. One of the dishes is named ‘Pav Bhaji Nacho Nacho’.