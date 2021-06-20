Top 9 Father’s Day places to visit today By David Light Published on June 20, 2021 at 14.09

For all those last-minute preparations, we have some of the greatest UAE Dad’s Day choices

1 of 9 For the high-roller. ‘Packages specially curated by Jumeirah Al Naseem’ has a certain ring to it, doesn’t it? You know they’re going to be good. From indulgent stays for two and three-course dinners at the hotel’s signature restaurants, to a year-long membership at Jumeirah’s premium lifestyle and wellness club, J-Club and rejuvenating wellness experiences at Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Naseem is offering it all. We like the look of the lunch or dinner vouchers valid at any of the restaurants for Dh800.

2 of 9 For the kebab connoisseur. Why not treat dad to an incredible spread at Kebab Grill 44? Specialising in legacy kebabs, authentic curries and the flavours of Arabia, this Bay Avenue eatery is serving up dishes for just Dh21. Order in for a dinner at home and get a 21 per cent discount across the entire a la carte menu by ordering direct.

3 of 9 For the curry-lover. Punjab Grill in Abu Dhabi offers a wide variety of Indian favourites made with a contemporary twist such as the paneer Roulade, a stuffed paneer cannelloni baked and served with a duo of makhani and saag, or the Chaamp Taajdar, a dish made with classic Punjab Grill lamb chops, cooked sous vide.

4 of 9 For the freebie-warrior. EETEN Urban Kitchen has a fabulous offer for padres: for every main course, salad, sandwich, or burger he orders, he will get a complimentary specialty coffee and EETEN’s signature French toast for dessert. The popular all-day eatery in Dubai Marina Mall is known for its quirky yet comfortable interiors and an eclectic menu.

5 of 9 For the relaxer. The muscle tension relaxer at Dreamworks Spa is a 60-min treatment that targets certain body points to relieve tense muscles and injured extremities, improve blood circulation and mental state, and most importantly bring back balance of the mind, body, and soul. Have one today or tomorrow and you’ll be treated to a free Dreamworks Spa massage oil of your choice: lavender, lemongrass, or Jasmine.

6 of 9 For the celeb follower. If dad loves pizza (let’s be honest who doesn’t?) then you can’t look beyond Berri’s in Al Raha Abu Dhabi, made famous by celebrities including Madonna, Mariah Carey, and the Hadid sisters. It is offering fathers a free 12-inch pizza all day today and tomorrow.

7 of 9 For the learner. Ideal for the ‘king of the kitchen’, an interactive cooking class with Chef Juan of Casa De Tapas is just perfecto! The class is on tomorrow from 5pm to 7pm for Dh225 including the food the dads make and two drinks. Book fast!

8 of 9 For those French fanciers. Deliveroo is partnering with Couqley French Bistro to deliver their most iconic item on the menu to customers throughout Dubai at a special price. A full portion of Couqley’s Steak Frites will be available to order home for Dh 39.50 on June 20 and 21.