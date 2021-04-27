Top 6 UAE Iftars by the shore By David Light Published on April 27, 2021 at 18.17

Fancy your evening meal whilst relaxing near the beach?

1 of 6 LOUNGE ABOUT. Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is enjoying its new Al Maeda Ramadan Lounge and you better book quick to avoid disappointment. The charming new establishment presents traditional festive Arabic favourites complemented by tasteful live music from a Qanun player. It’s Dh150 per person for the buffet from sunset and a la carte for Suhour from 9.30pm onwards.

2 of 6 BEACH TREASURE. Treat yourself to some delicious festive fare at The Beach opposite JBR including Levantine cuisine at Dh110 per person only at Awani. You can choose from a selection of soups, mezzeh, grills, signature lamb chops, and wrap up the feast with everyone’s favourite date crumble cake that will keep you coming back for more.

3 of 6 PALM DINING. Have you tried Lebanese restaurant Ayamna yet? The Atlantis restaurant is home to Beirut-born Chef Ali and for Dh210 per person for a set-menu including water and Ramadan juices you can sit down to lentil soup, hot and cold mezzeh, a selection of meat dishes such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder and mixed grills, as well as fish tagine, baked ouzi, and shrimp.

4 of 6 MARK THIS ADDRESS. Set in the new Address Beach Resort in JBR, dig into an immersive traditional menu in the outdoor setting of The Restaurant, overlooking Ain Dubai and the Bluewaters Island. Iftar features everyone’s favourite Arabic delicacies served in a lavish buffet with live-carving stations. It’s Dh198 per adult, Dh99 per child.

5 of 6 BAY SIDE. Nice and simple, The Bay at Mandarin Oriental in Jumeirah is putting on a variety of fresh salads, a range of mains including seafood and spiced meat, and delectable gourmet desserts. It’s Dh280 including Ramadan beverages.