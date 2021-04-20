Top 6 lavish UAE Iftars By David Light Published on April 20, 2021 at 19.27

For when you need a night to impress

1 of 6 From Milan to Dubai. Experience haute nights in the fashion-inspired surroundings of Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai. The jungle-themed restaurant promises a wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes, with the Iftar menu featuring live cooking stations offering kebabs, rotisserie and grilled meat as well as salad and fresh juice stations. The centerpiece of the restaurant will offer mezze dishes and tempting desserts. It’s Dh230 per person, including water and a selection of Ramadan juices.

2 of 6 Private cabana. If you wish to go out a bit later, there’s a one-of-a-kind Suhoor experience going on at Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, where you can book a private cabana for up to four guests and enjoy a line-up of Middle Eastern delicacies carefully prepared by the hotel’s renowned chefs. It’ll set you back Dh1000 between the four of you.

3 of 6 Latin influence. COYA Dubai has curated a compelling four-course Iftar menu, filled with nutritional necessities such as soups, salads, and grilled meat including succulent baby chicken, Peruvian dried potato and cauliflower with rice, beef ribs, char grilled sea bream fillet, and Chilean seabass. Completing the delicious meal is a dessert of Green Tea Meringue with pistachio, date cream, and apricot. It’s Dh230 per person.

4 of 6 On the beach. Ajman Saray is a beautifully relaxed property, so it’s fitting its Mejhana Restaurant is putting on a perfect laid-back option with a spread of Middle Eastern dishes and delicious Arabic desserts such as kunafa and Umm Ali for Dh185 per person.

5 of 6 In the desert. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert is one of our all-time favourites and Moorish, its Moroccan inspired restaurant, is spooning out the best harira soup, fresh briwat and delicious tagines, all complemented by wonderful views of the dunes at sunset for Dh250 per person.