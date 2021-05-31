Top 5 quirky UAE bookstores Husain Rizvi Published on May 31, 2021 at 16.48

1 of 5 Whether English, Arabic, Japanese, or French books, Kinokuniya has them all. The Japanese retailer is known for its extensive collection of books from all over the world, especially comics and manga. This massive book store with over half a million books is located in Dubai Mall.

2 of 5 One of the UAE’s oldest bookstores, House of Prose aims to turn second-hand book shopping into an enjoyable experience. With an ever-changing inventory, the book store has one constant thing: reasonable prices on offer. House of Prose is located in Times Square center, Box Park, and JLT.

3 of 5 Archies Bookshop has become one of Dubai’s leading providers of new and pre-owned books with more than 60,000 titles. This includes just about every category such as fiction, non-fiction, business, and more. There are two outlets: the Pyramid Building, Karama, and Al Bada in Satwa.

4 of 5 With stores in several locations across the UAE, Magrudy’s is the perfect spot for bibliophiles. Magrudy’s offers a wide selection of books and even runs book clubs inviting authors for signings. The venues are also home to a large selection of toys, cards, stationery, and artsy supplies for children.