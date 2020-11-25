Top 5 places to spend Thanksgiving in UAE By David Light Published on November 25, 2020 at 12.10

1 of 5 Desert dream. Perch yourself in the pristine surroundings of boutique polo resort Melia Desert Palm Dubai on Thursday from 6pm to 11pm, as its fine dining establishment Epicure will be serving up a three-course set menu on the poolside terrace. Soak up the crisp breeze while tucking into a delicious feast including roast turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and an indulgent pecan pie. It’s Dh225 per guest, including grape and hops and Dh120 for children.

2 of 5 French touch. Oh la la, Dubai’s newest five-star eatery, Brasserie Boulud at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, will be dishing up endive bites of blue cheese, caramelised nuts and cranberries before moving onto oven-roasted turkey breast in a four-course tasting menu inspired by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s 30 years of experience in the United States. Dinner is being served tonight at 7pm for Dh170 (food only). Don’t miss out, you hear.

3 of 5 Urban feel. If you’re in the capital, the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is putting on Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Kitchen. They will be presenting all the trimmings plus American dessert classics such as New York Cheesecake, pumpkin pie and the essential apple pie. Sit down on Thursday from 7pm to 10.30pm from Dh220.

4 of 5 New York Italian. Anyone who has hosted a Thanksgiving feast at home knows creating the perfect menu is no small feat. Now imagine whipping up an Italian-inspired carte! Thankfully you don’t have to. Marea in DIFC, originally from New York, will plate up starters including ravioli Di Zucca, and duck tortellini (duck confit, truffle butter and roasted hazelnut) before moving onto the American favourites. The three-course meal is available Thursday and Friday for lunch and dinner at Dh350.