The Great Big UAE Easter Sunday By David Light Published on April 3, 2021 at 19.23

10 essential Easter events across the nation

1 of 10 Posh nosh. Nosh in Dubai is putting on a Sunday Easter lunch for the whole family to get together. Additional kids’ activities include an Easter Egg painting station, a hunt, and arts & crafts along with a screening of children movies. It’s on from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and costs from Dh189 onwards.

2 of 10 Lunch with a view. Take the whole gang down to Bab Al Shams for a special ‘eggs-perience’ and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch while taking in the stunning views. Pamper your tastebuds with traditional culinary treats along with decadent Easter-themed desserts for your little ones from 1pm to 4pm from Dh350.

3 of 10 British favourites. Love it or hate it, Marmite is the foodstuff of many conversations and for Easter Marks & Spencer has launched hot cross buns filled with cheese and Marmite. Or you could go for the incredibly indulgent chocolate ganache Dippy Eggs that come in a very cute box.

4 of 10 Pancake madness. Cadbury’s Mini Egg Pancakes, need we say more? Denny’s UAE is serving up the ultimate Easter treat this Sunday for Dh14.

5 of 10 Snow way! Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates is now offering the Snow Park Pass as an Easter Pass. Only available today, it includes Easter Egg hunts in the snow along with the usual ski fun for Dh150.

6 of 10 AD this starry treat. Invite your loved ones to an extravagant four-course Easter dinner under the stars at BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace. Served on the beach, the menu features a delightful selection of starters and mains including the most sumptuous meat and seafood that are always grilled to perfection, along with delicious dessert options for the perfect ending to the celebration. It’s on from 6pm to 11.30pm and costs Dh495.

7 of 10 Buy one get one free. Spend Sunday at BBQ spot Joe’s Backyard, at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City where there’s a Buy One Get One offer on food and drink packages from 8pm to 11pm.

8 of 10 Fabergé tea. Bijou, meaning jewel in French, is the Sofitel The Obelisk’s home to beautiful handmade chocolate eggs inspired by the famous Faberge variety. The pastel and pearl adorned works of art are handcrafted with homemade hazelnut paste and dark chocolate truffles, coated with 63 per cent dark chocolate. Available in four sizes: small (1kg and 2kg) medium (6kg) and large (10kg) , the Fabergé eggs are priced at Dh150 and Dh300, Dh1200, and Dh1400, respectively.

9 of 10 Desert luxury. Enjoy today at Melia Desert Palm Resort with a dip in the resort’s infinity pool and yummy lunch at Epicure. The menu includes hot dogs, burgers and free ice cream for children form 1pm to 4pm from Dh99.