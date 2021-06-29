Tea in Dubai: Five top spots for the best karak chai Published on June 29, 2021 at 10.25

1 of 5 Karak House: You know what is in store for you when the shop itself is named ‘Karak House’. Serving various blends of ‘Karak’ tea, this hotspot is located in Downtown Dubai. It also serves delightful meals and has even more delightful views of Burj Khalifa.

2 of 5 Cha Cha Chai: Spread across Dubai, Cha Cha Chai serves some of the best teas in town. It also offers great value combo meals to satiate your hunger before or after having a cup of tea.

3 of 5 Koukh Al Shay: Koukh Al Shay is a ‘Karak’ spot and serves a variety of sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes, and much more. Located on Al Diyafa Street, it draws many people for its famous tea alone.

4 of 5 Filli: It’s undoubtedly one of the most crowded cafes in Dubai. A hotspot for tea lovers, Filli has set up shop in multiple areas across the city. Here, you can get their signature chai for as low as Dh5.