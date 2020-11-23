Entertainment (photos)
Spotlight: JLo, Cara Delevingne dazzle at AMAs

CT Report

Published on November 23, 2020 at 16.11

Cara Delevingne: Among those who dazzled on the AMAs red carpet was supermodel Cara, who described herself as a ‘sparkly queen at the AMAs’ which we thought was quite apt.
Jennifer Lopez: The gorgeous singer-actress stunned in a Balmain custom-made look inspired by the #BALMAINSS21 collection.
Paris Hilton: Shimmering in a silver dress by Valdrin Sahiti and jewellery by Lara Heems, Paris sure knows how to rock a red carpet look.
Ciara: The 1, 2 Step singer showed off her post-baby body in a gorgeous red gown.
Dua Lipa: Winner of the Favourite Pop/Rock Song for Don’t Start Now, she performed a disco-esque Levitating at the event.
Doja Cat: Flaunting a Vivienne Westwood design by Andreas Kronthaler, Doja Cat revelled in her New Artist of the Year win.
Nelly: The debonair rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of Diamond selling album Country Grammar at the event.
Taraji Henson: The ‘hostess with the mostess’ brought the bling in a sequinned mini-dress.
Megan Fox: Fox was a stunner in green alongside beau Machine Gun Kelly in the couple’s red carpet debut appearance.
Justin Bieber: A casually dressed Biebs performed Lonely and his new song with Shawn Mendes, Monster.
