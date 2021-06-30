Sport, films & food: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on June 30, 2021 at 17.29

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Ladies’ night. Jones Social at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is introducing its new all-new ladies’ night on Thursday, which aims to be an ode to good food, crafty cocktails, wanderlust and good vibes with DJ Blaise. Enjoy three handcrafted signature cocktails or three glasses of grape and a mouth-watering dish, for Dh99 per person. On entry, you will be welcomed with a Jones Social passport which will guide you across continents and encourage you to collect travel stamps and drinks along the way. Get there from 7pm to join in all the fun to start the weekend.

2 of 10 Brunch on the Fourth of July. Palm Bay at Vista Mare is celebrating American Independence Day early this Friday by putting on a special BBQ brunch with a cowboys and cocktails theme. For Dh250 you can enjoy unlimited beverages, sharing starters including crispy onion rings, BBQ chicken tacos and mini hot dogs. Then you have a choice of mains from the ‘Lone Ranger’ leg of lamb, Uncle Sam’s catch of the day and vegetarian meatloaf. Finish the meal off with ‘Bye-Bye Miss American Pie’. It’s on from 1pm to 4pm.

3 of 10 See the show. The highly anticipated annual shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back with a bang and what better way to celebrate than visiting Dubai Festival City Mall where, to launch the 24th edition, there’ll be a beautifully choreographed light and music show with specially created projections illuminating the night sky to the tune of Dubai Kawkab Akhar. From fountains, lights, projections, and lasers, to Dubai Festival City Mall’s two-time record-breaking IMAGINE show, the launch of DSS is not to be missed on Thursday at 7.57pm.

4 of 10 Throwback movies. This summer Cinema Akil at Alserkal Avenue invites you to travel through time with their biggest classics programme yet! From sci-fi, horror, mafia, romance, there will be a whole host of movies from the ‘60s through to the ‘90s. At 4pm on Saturday you can catch Paris Belongs To Us (1961), which follows a young literature student who befriends the members of a loose-knit group of twentysomethings in Paris suffused with a lingering post–World War II disillusionment.

5 of 10 Coffee connoisseurs. Hone your home barista skills for free every Saturday with Mokha 1450’s award-winning team of coffee artists, as they walk you through every specialty method of brewing available. The sessions are completely free to attend and take place from 3pm to 4pm at the lounge on Palm Jumeirah.

6 of 10 Afternoon tea. Jumeirah’s homely coffee lounge, Daily Dose puts on a special weekend afternoon tea with a Mediterranean flair served on Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm. Sit down to Wagyu and truffle sliders, chicken and leek quiche Lorraine, falafel taco and mini smoked salmon bagel followed by a platter of cheeses selected by the Chef and homemade mango chutney. For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll be in for a treat with traditional scones, strawberry macaroons, raspberry mille-feuille and to top it off a rich triple chocolate cake, all home made by Daily Dose’s Head Chef. With unlimited teas and coffees to match, it’s Dh160 for two.

7 of 10 Catch the Lions. There’s a new player in town meaning more can watch sport at home. Starzplay will exclusively stream the upcoming Lions Rugby Tour in the region via its new add on channel ‘Premier Sports’. Rugby’s most famous touring team – the British & Irish Lions - will be heading this year to South Africa and will face the world champions to play an incredible eight-match tour. The British & Irish Lions will play three Test matches against South Africa as well as five other matches. Games begin July 3 and run until August 7.

8 of 10 Toon town. Ibn Battuta Mall is giving you the chance to step into the world of legendary cat and mouse duo, Tom and Jerry, at the Tom and Jerry Cheese Town Experience. A 30-day installation featuring daily activities, The Cheese Town at Ibn Battuta Mall’s India Court will wow fans through an engaging history and evolution feature with original artwork, sculptures, meet and greets, photo opportunities and live music. Tom and Jerry clips will be displayed on a large screen while a live mini orchestra plays the music and sound effects to the iconic cartoons with six performances daily, from July 1 to 10 between 1.30pm and 8.30pm.

9 of 10 Online football fan pit. With the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament well underway, TikTok is helping you connect with the beautiful game with the launch of its very first Virtual Fan Pit. Designed to unite football lovers, the fan pit is a platform for creators to share relevant content and take part in challenges for the chance to win awesome prizes. For example with #CelebrateFootball, amp up the energy by showing the fan pit how you react to the highs and lows of the game. Recreate famous goal celebrations, provide commentary on tactics and show your reactions to key moments of the match.