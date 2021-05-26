Shopping, brunch and poetry: 5 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on May 26, 2021 at 18.29

What will you be up to?

1 of 5 Shop and win. This year’s first 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) will wow you with huge savings, mega deals and prizes! Taking place from today until Saturday, the 72-hour retail celebration will see prices drop by up to 90 per cent at more than 1,500 stores and brands, plus incredible promotions. Head to The Dubai Mall and have a chance to win a Fenyr SuperSport hypercar and one million Emirates Skywards Miles. Spend Dh500, scan your receipts using The Dubai Mall app and you’ll be entered. Winners will be announced on May 30.

2 of 5 Ce soirees-la! The fourth concert of the chamber music series, The UAE Classical Talents presented by Alliance Française Dubai will showcase ‘A Night in a French Salon’ on May 28 and 29 at the AFD Theatre. After a first part dedicated to Debussy and Chopin, pianist Ioannis Potamousis will be joined on stage by a string quintet including double bassist Janis Bukowski to offer the audience the full concerto for piano and orchestra No2 by Camille Saint-Saëns in its salon version. It’s on 7.30pm Friday and 11am Saturday in Oud Metha. Tickets Dh120 on afdubai.org

3 of 5 Poetry slam. Rooftop Rhythms x Brooklyn Poetry Slam, the virtual grand slam finale and open mic night is back. Hosted by Dorian Paul Rogers, Mahogany L. Browne and Jive Poetic, watch the event live on NYUAD’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and at nyuad-artscenter.org at 9pm on Friday. Rooftop Rhythms, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, and Brooklyn Poetry Slam are committed to providing a platform for locally based artists to share their original creative work.

4 of 5 Jazz@Jones. Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club is bringing back their acclaimed Jazz Thursdays tonight. The original cheese and jazz evening is the ideal Thursday night kickoff for scintillating socialising, soulful music and the outstanding Jones signature cheese and grape selections from 7.30pm to 11pm. At Dh199 per person, it’s good value, but you can also download lifestyle rewards app Viya and earn up to 10 per cent in reward points.