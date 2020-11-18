Sexiest Man Alive: Five previous winners CT Report Published on November 18, 2020 at 14.01

1 of 5 Patrick Swayze: With actor Michael B. Jordan being crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, we thought we’d do a recap of a few of our favourite previous winners of this prestigious title. First among our picks is late actor Patrick Swayze, who made millions swoon with his dance instructor act in 1987’s Dirty Dancing. Well looks like the world was still swooning four years later because he was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1991.

2 of 5 George Clooney: Do we all agree that Clooney’s witty doctor act on Friends way back in the ‘90s was one of the best guest roles ever? At the time, the actor was a regular on medical drama ER, a role that put him in the Hollywood spotlight. He was given the coveted Sexiest Man Alive Tag in 1997, two years before he left the show.

3 of 5 Ryan Reynolds: Only because he’s one of our favourite actors ever, do we feature Ryan Reynolds in this illustrious list of our favourite winners. In 2010, just after the world had been introduced to what is arguably his most famous character, Deadpool, in the forgettable X-Men Origins: Wolverine, People magazine decided to award him the Sexiest Man Alive honour. And it’s an honour we whole-heartedly back.

4 of 5 Idris Elba: We are still hoping the dashing Elba is picked to be the next James Bond. The British actor was tagged Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, a year when he marked his presence in Avengers: Infinity War as Heimdall.