Rugby stars and the final frontier: 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 28 By David Light Published on November 28, 2020 at 12.46

1 of 4 Meet Mike Phillips. By: Lah Lah Bazaar, Dubai. Rugby lovers can catch all the excitement al fresco at Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens this evening. Watch Wales v England live from 8pm but prior to the game, former Wales captain and British & Irish Lions star Mike Phillips will take the stage at 7pm with popular radio presenter Tom Urquhart to talk about all things rugger. On: Drinks start at 4pm

2 of 4 Final frontier. By: Alliance Francaise. Watch 16 Sunrises, a documentary about astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s life aboard the International Space Station where he spent six months in 2016, online today. This award-winning film shows his fascinating voyage and breathtaking images and will be streamed at 6pm. On: Register at afdubai.org/cineclub

3 of 4 Streaming Saudi. By: SIFF. The cast and crew of the Saudi-made Netflix teen comedy Shams Al-Ma’arif (The Book of Sun), will come together today at 8pm on a virtual panel discussion organised by Sharjah Int’l Film Festival For Children & Youth (SIFF). Sohayb Godus, Baraa Alem, Ismail Alhassan, and Ahmed Alsaddam will offer their thoughts on how they see the cinematic landscape of Arab cinema transforming. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHT1HTV9SyqL6duz-JDdvQ