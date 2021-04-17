Ramadan in UAE: Iftar at home By Purva Grover Published on April 17, 2021 at 10.30

Stay safe as you break the fast with your loved ones, order in an iftar

1 of 4 A Greek feast: This Ramadan, as you make a vow to stay safe and look after yourself and your loved ones, we don’t want you to miss indulging in an iftar. We bring to you a few cuisine choices that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. First up, nothing beats a cosy Greek feast-style iftar at home. Curated for four people, it includes OPA’s most popular Greek dishes. Whether you’re craving Pita Bread and traditional dips of Tzatziki, Spicy Feta Dip and the signature Hummus with meat, or the fresh Greek salad, the set will include one of each. The heart of the set lies in its array of offerings ranging from four Spinach Pies to Roasted Marinated Baby Chicken. It wouldn’t be a meal without Baklava Sundae and Greek yoghurt ice cream. Order from: OPA via Deliveroo For: Dh495

2 of 4 A Thai bundle: The Fuchsia Iftar Bundle designed as a three-course meal for one includes a starter platter, choice of soup or salad, choice of one main, a beverage (Rose Lemonade or Coconut Water) and Khanom Tom for dessert. For the mains, select from Khao Soi with Chicken, Choo Chee Seabass, Katsu Curry with Chicken/Tofu and more. Order from: Fuchsia Urban Thai, fuchsiame.com For: Dh85

3 of 4 Italian flavours: Roberto’s At Home iftar menu for two is similar to the in-dining menu but can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. Commencing with an escarole and lentil soup, diners can share antipasti like Pizza Roberto’s, topped with beef carpaccio and truffle, along with everyone’s favourite, Parmigiana di Melanzane. Pasta and second courses include the options of saffron couscous with mussels, clams and shrimps or a grilled lamb rack with roasted kale and chickpea hummus. And when it’s time for some dolce, the pastry chef has put together a selection of homemade desserts. Order from: Roberto’s, athome@robertos.ae or robertosrestaurants.ae For: Dh490