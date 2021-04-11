Ramadan in UAE: 10 TV shows to check out CT Report Published on April 11, 2021 at 11.08

Here's what you can watch on television during the Holy Month.

1 of 10 Heen Ra’at: With Ramadan right around the corner, broadcasters are gearing up to release their cultural entertainment and we’re bringing you sneak previews of the shows we cannot wait to start bingeing. It is almost a ritual for the Arab television industry to release scores of Ramadan-themed shows every year and, with the ever-growing number of OTT platforms, the list continues to increase. In this guide, we will help you sort out your ‘what to watch’ issues with a list of programmes from platforms such as ADTV, OSN, MBC, Samaa Dubai, and others. Here are our top 10. Heen Ra’at looks intriguing for days in on the couch. An Abu Dhabi TV (ADTV) exclusive, Heen Ra’at is a thriller which follows the story of two girls who lose their loved ones in a terrorist bombing. Calling into question powerful material, this is must watch. Cast: Khaled Amin, Amal Muhammad, Laila Abdullah. Streaming on ADTV

2 of 10 Matar Sayf: Starring the famous actor Saad Al Faraj, this Kuwaiti drama tells the story of Noura, a wealthy woman who marries a middle-class man and lives happily ever after. Or does she? Her struggles begin as her husband passes away and she is tasked with raising their children alone. Cast: Saad Al Faraj. Streaming on ADTV

3 of 10 Yalla Net’asha: Ramadan will mark a new beginning for OSN’s very own award-winning production, Yalla Net’asha. The show will be aired on OSN Mezze from April 12 at 9pm. However, it can also be streamed on OSN’s streaming app. In the reality show, each week four contestants will take turns hosting each other for a three-course dinner over four consecutive nights. Guests will rate their experience and the winner, who will be revealed at the end of the week, will claim all the prizes. Streaming on OSN Mezze, OSN

4 of 10 Aladdin: Another ADTV exclusive, Aladdin is a comedy series about a man in his fifties living with his two daughters, Qamar and Shams, in City Walk, Dubai. nice to see the UAE on screen again! Cast: Abdul Naser Darwish, Ahmad Al Onan and Sultan Al Faraj. Streaming on ADTV

5 of 10 Banat Massoud: Banat Massoud is an interesting drama that tells the story of Massoud, a car dealer who stops his four daughters from getting married to protect his inheritance after his wife dies. Cast: Jamal Al Radhan, Khalid Al Mudhafar, and Shaimaa Sabt. Streaming on Emarat TV

6 of 10 Hjimah Murtada: Rifaat Al Masri, from the Egyptian Intelligence Service, prepares a team of young undercover agents to take on the colonial powers who plan to divide the region and control its wealth. Cast: Ahmad Izz, Hind Sabri, and Hisham Salim. Streaming on Emarat TV

7 of 10 Khareef Al Oushaq: Khareef Al Oushaq is a Syrian drama series that takes place between 1972 and 1992. It showcases several love stories that require sacrifices, while also tackling many social and political issues in that era. Cast: Ayman Zeidan, Ahmad Al Ahmad, Ola Saeed, Mohammed Al Ahmad, Safaa Sultan. Streaming on OSN

8 of 10 Covid-25: This show surely has to be the most current of all the offerings. A scary prospect, Covid-25 is an Egyptian horror that imagines the worst possible impact of the coronavirus. Although it has a scientific aspect, the piece of entertainment is, as scriptwriter Engy Alaa has said, fictitious. Cast: Youssef el Sherif. Streaming on MBC Shahid

9 of 10 60 Youm: Gulf social drama 60 Youm (60 Days), starring Turki Al Yousef, Bilal Abdullah, Abdullah bin Hayder, Abdulrahim Hasan, and Shaifan Muhammad, starts with personal threats and quickly escalates to more thrilling scenarios and dramatic events. Cast: Turki Al Yousef, Bilal Abdullah, Abdullah bin Hayder. Streaming on Emarat TV