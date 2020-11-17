Entertainment (photos)
Princess Diana: Five memorable looks of The Crown's star attraction this season

CT Report

Published on November 17, 2020 at 15.13

Feeling Blue: As buzz builds around the just-released Season four of The Crown, which marks the entry of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) we can’t help but look back at the iconic Princess of Wales and some of her gorgeous fashion choices. Here she is pictured in powder blue at Help The Aged Golden Awards in November 1995.
Shiny ‘80s moment: Diana arrives at a dinner in November 1985, during her visit to Australia.
A vision in green: The always stylish princess pictured in November 1992 at the Elysee Palace in Paris on a private three-day visit.
Velvet splash: She makes the trend look good! Diana was snapped at Lille Congress Hall for the opening of singer Paul McCartney’s oratorio, Liverpool in November 1992.
Regal splendor: Born to be royal! Here she is attending a Kirov Ballet performance in aid of the State Maryinsky Theatre, St Petersburg and the Royal Opera House Trust, at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden on April 9, 1992.
