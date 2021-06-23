Plays, Cuban lunches, Ed Sheeran concerts and more: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on June 23, 2021 at 19.00

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Grand theatre. If you like courtroom drama then The Accused is for you. Being staged at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue from June 24-26, the audience will serve as jury members in the trial of Dr. Sherwood to determine if he murdered his wife. Based on your verdict the play will change and you could potentially see a different show each night! It’s on at 7.30pm each day. BookMyShow are selling tickets priced at Dh100.

2 of 10 Different TV. So many streaming services, so little on; try something different and learn how to say “I love you” with iQiyi this summer with a curated Asian romance collection offering over 600 hours of series and films, along with seven brand new Chinese romance drama originals such as Moonlight, Make a Wish, Sweet Teeth, Forever and Ever, and First Love Again.

3 of 10 Join the book club. For those looking to rekindle their love of literature and the reading experience, look no further as Festival Plaza and its free-to-attend book club on June 26 at KARE. Held on the last Saturday of each month from 10.30am, the club in partnership with Booktopia offers a selection of must-read novels, appearances from acclaimed authors and guest speakers as well as a host of literary events. Leading the book club this month is TV presenter, author, and editor Sarah Hedley Hymers and Divyata Rajaram, author of If You Only Knew Me.

4 of 10 Breakfast of champions. OPSO, the Greek and Mediterranean eatery at The Dubai Mall, is two years old and to celebrate there’s limited-time breakfast offer to enjoy until the end of July. Chow down on signature favourites including green Kayanas, spicy eggs, and peanut butter French Toast at 20 per cent off from 9am.

5 of 10 Sheeran calling. Global superstar Ed Sheeran is set to take to the stage at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show this Friday. Available only on Ed’s TikTok channel @edsheeran, the special gig will be staged at his home ground stadium of Portman Road, Ipswich Town FC, UK and will feature the very first performance of his forthcoming new single Bad Habits released on the same day, as well as a number of classic tracks. The concert will be live streamed from 11.59pm on June 25.

6 of 10 Cuban cool. Newly opened Rumba at The Pointe has launched its Buena Vista Social Lunch on Saturdays. The lively experience will take place from 1pm – 4pm and is set to transport you to the spirited streets of Havana. Specially held at the restaurant’s Cigar Lounge, there will be mojito stations and traditional rollers not to mention the dynamic sounds of the live band, Cubache.

7 of 10 It’s National Tapas Week. In honour of the Iberian speciality and as a part of a Spanish Tourism activation, Salero Tapas & Bodega has put out a menu highlighting Dubai’s best loved tapas. Priced at Dh40, savour a traditional ensalada de tomates paired with a glass of Sangria or tapas such as tosta de anchoas y quesa de Cabra which is a toast of Cantabrian anchovies and goat cheese mousse. The offer is valid from 4pm to 7pm daily until June 27.

8 of 10 Light and sound. Among the wide array of unique visual experiences that Qasr Al Watan provides, a spectacular evening entertainment can be found: The Palace in Motion evening light and sound show. Once night falls, watch the presidential palace light up the night with a spectacular audiovisual display that projects onto the façade of the Palace a story told in three acts. Commencing at 7.30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a duration of 15 minutes, light effects are beamed onto the exterior of the Palace’s walls, with an accompanying narration that tells the visual story of the UAE’s past, present, and future.

9 of 10 Italian culinary getaway. Fusing quintessential European charm with Dubai glamour, Roberto’s presents a truly cosmopolitan social dining experience and the establishment’s brunch will thrill and enthral even the most discerning diners. The chic weekend rendezvous promises three courses of modern fare served à la carte against the backdrop of striking interiors and pulsating live sessions to shake up the city’s social scene. It’s on from 1pm to 4pm every Friday and Saturday from Dh295.