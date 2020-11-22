Photos: Indian celebrities who have been arrested for drugs CT Report Published on November 22, 2020 at 11.06

1 of 5 Rhea Chakraborty: The girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput came into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after his death, and was under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau after details of alleged ‘drug chats’ emerged. She was arrested but eventually granted bail. Her brother Showik remains under arrest in the same case.

2 of 5 Fardeen Khan: The son of actor Feroze Khan, Fardeen has not been seen on the big screen since 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya. He was arrested in a drug case in 2001, after which he reportedly underwent a detoxification course.

3 of 5 Sanjjanaa Galrani: The Kannada actress was arrested in September by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for alleged links with drug peddlers, as part of a crackdown on drug usage in entertainment and other circles, referred to as the ‘Sandalwood drugs racket’.

4 of 5 Ragini Dwivedi: Another Kannada actress to be detained in September was Ragini, known for films like Veera Madakari and Kempegowda.