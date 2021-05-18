Our top 10 Fast and Furious moments through the years Husain Rizvi Published on May 18, 2021 at 17.17

1 of 10 The Fast and Furious series is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. And, with the upcoming release of Fast and Furious 9 in UAE theatres this Thursday, fans will have witnessed nearly two decades of cars, family, love, and action. It all started in 2001 when a young handsome undercover cop Brian O’Connor, played by Paul Walker finds himself amidst a carjacking crew and its leader Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. The two form a spesh bromance, right until their “one last race” which is enough to make a grown man cry. Over the years, the billion-dollar franchise has produced unforgettable moments. Be it street racing or laughing in the face of physics, all nine movies so far (including the spinoff Hobbs and Shaw) have done it all. That said, here’s looking back at the top 10 moments the franchise has given us in the last 20 years. 1) One Last Ride (Furious 7 - 2015). The list would have been incomplete without this scene. Period. As mentioned above, this scene is enough to make a grown man cry. After Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013, the F&F franchise paid a final tribute to his character in the best possible way. As the film comes to an end, Mia and Brian are playing with their son by the ocean, and Dom decides to leave without saying goodbye. But Brian was not gonna let that happen. Why? Because they were brothers who lived life a quarter-mile at a time.

2 of 10 2) Cars don’t fly! (Furious 7 - 2015). Even as Brian yelled “cars don’t fly”, there was no need to worry because it is Fast & Furious and Dom is at the wheel. This iconic scene took place at the Etihad skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi where Dom and Brian jumped the car between the three towers. Iconic. Physics-defying, but iconic. We said it.

3 of 10 3) It’s a Scramble, Baby! (2 Fast 2 Furious - 2003). In 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Brian works with US customs to keep himself out of trouble after the events of the first movie. The only F&F film to not feature Vin Diesel, however, it introduces other vital characters, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, who is Brian’s childhood friend and Tej Parker, played by Ludacris. The film featured one of the best escape scenes of all time when Brian and Roman, still undercover, escape the local cops of Miami in the most F&F way possible: a crazy warehouse scramble scene. How? Pockets ain’t empty, cuz!

4 of 10 4) The Vault Heist (Fast Five - 2011). Between Dom and Hobbs’ intense faceoff and the vault heist scene in Fast Five, the latter does it for us. Although the faceoff and Dom’s legendary ‘This is Brazil’ dialogue went on to become one of the most viral memes at the time, the vault heist was entirely a destructive and different vibe. Brain and Dom drag a huge safe attached to each of their cars by a thick cable, smashing everything — from cars to buildings — that came their way.

5 of 10 5) They got a tank! (Fast and Furious 6 - 2013). “They got a tank,” says Tej Parker, and that is when we know a spectacular scene is on the cards. It gets better and better with Roman’s ongoing commentary with a tank behind him. This scene was equivalent to the GTA life, in which driving tanks and obliterating literally anything that comes in the way is not unusual.

6 of 10 6) Dom dives to save Letty (Fast and Furious 6 - 2013). After Fast and Furious (2009), the franchise became more than just racing cars. We started seeing physics-defying stunts, crazy action sequences, and Dom and the team taking on entire armies. One of those stunts took place in Fast and Furious 6 when Dom crashes his car into the guardrail of a two-lane highway to fly over to another two-lane highway to catch his girlfriend Letty midair and land safely. Do not tell us romance is dead.

7 of 10 7) The Parking Lot Scene (Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift - 2006). You are probably humming to the infamous Tokyo Drift beat as you recall the third film in the franchise. Chronologically, F&F Tokyo Drift is not the third, instead, it takes place after the events of Fast and Furious 6 which was released in 2013. Anyhow, Tokyo Drift gave us one of the most satisfying drifting scenes of all time: Sean and DK’s parking lot drift race. Although Sean, the main protagonist of the film is rather humiliated, due credit must be given to DK — short for drift-king — for that scene.

8 of 10 8) Prison escape (The Fate of the Furious - 2017). Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Shaw were so good that we saw a spinoff film based entirely on the two characters. The differences between a massive brawny Hobbs and a quick and agile Shaw are exactly what sets the chemistry between the two. The prison escape scene from the franchise’s eighth installment is a groundbreaking sequence of trash talk, action, and stunts that were very much needed to get away from all the spurious action scenes.

9 of 10 9) The First Race (The Fast and The Furious - 2001). The first-ever race between the protagonists, Diesel and Walker, sets the base for the ultimate bromance in the franchise. Although Brian loses, the wannabe racer keen to earn respect learns a valuable lesson from Dom: It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile, a win is a win.