Mexican parties and new TV shows: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on May 5, 2021 at 19.00

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Talent show finale. The latest season of one of the most popular talent shows on the planet, You With You 3, is broadcasting its finale this weekend on iQiyi International streaming service. The culmination of three months work, nine finalists will be picked as members of the newest global pop idol group. Check out iQ.com

2 of 10 Carry on the fiesta. Cinco de Mayo is an annual Mexican celebration observed on May 5 to mark the country’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This year, ZOCO is all set to celebrate this grand festival with an All-Day Fiesta on Friday, May 7 from 1pm to 6pm. For those looking to celebrate like the Mexicans do, there’s a house package for Dh250 including free-flow of selected beverages from 1pm to 5pm.

3 of 10 French movie magic. Every Saturday at 5pm the Alliance Française Dubai Theatre, Oud Metha, house lights dim and a classic or renowned movie plays. This weekend it’s La Nuit Venue or Night Ride by Frédéric Farrucci. One night, Noémie gets into Jin’s cab. Intrigued by the driver’s muteness, she asks him to become her official taxi. As the nights go by, a beautiful but dangerous love story develops between them. Book a ticket on afdubai.org before going down to the institute.

4 of 10 Turkish delight. Cooking channel Fatafeat has announced the premier of its first-ever Turkish television show: Gürkan ef ile Ate Oyunlar (meaning Fire Games with Chef Gürkan). Featuring renowned Turkish chef Gürkan, the often tempestuous competition is set to debut on the station tonight at 9.15pm. Twelve contestants have one goal: impress the head cook and proceed to the next round. Sounds easy, right? Wrong!

5 of 10 Social dining. Following a week-long visit by the venue’s highly decorated chef patron, the menu at Social by Heinz Beck at the Waldorf Astoria on The Palm has been refreshed to reflect a more informal approach to Italian cuisine. Along with a new à la carte menu featuring elevated classics, Sociale, a Saturday lunch activation that draws on the Italian traditions of abundance and communal dining has also been introduced.

6 of 10 Ramadan market. More than 20 specially installed kiosks are waiting to be explored at City Walk’s Ramadan Market. Located around the urban lifestyle destination’s fountain area until May 11, the pop-up attraction offers a wide range of retail items as well as traditional Ramadan-themed products.

7 of 10 Paws for thought. Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol is ready for action! The legendary pups, Chase, and Marshall will be visiting Dubai Festival City Mall for their next rescue adventure. Enjoy the PUP-TACULAR games in the Adventure Bay activities area, where you will get to help the dogs in rescue missions, while learning the importance of teamwork, recycling and more from May 6 to 15 at 12pm to 9pm daily.

8 of 10 Inspirational yoga. Give abused and homeless animals a second chance at life through practicing yoga. Inspire centre will be hosting a pay-what-you-can yoga class every Friday from 3pm to 4pm starting May 7 for the entire year at its DIFC location to benefit the non-profit animal welfare organisation, Little Pearls.

9 of 10 Sweet workshop. Fun and educational, Sweeties: Mondoux’s newly launched culinary school for kids, is putting on hands-on workshops. Classes run twice a week at 5pm on Wednesdays and 11am on Saturdays for an hour and a half. This Saturday children can learn how to bake chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. Call 050 142 0319.