Meet the Indian writers from the '100 Notable Books' list this year
Published on November 21, 2020

1 of 5 A Burning by Megha Majumdar: Critically-acclaimed books by four Indian writers have featured in this year’s ‘100 Notable Books’ list of The New York Times that also includes former US president Barack Obama’s newly released memoir A Promised Land. Editors selected 100 “notable fiction, poetry and nonfiction” works from around the world, which includes A Burning by India-born Megha Majumdar, described as: “A brazen act of terrorism in an Indian metropolis sets the plot of this propulsive debut novel in motion, and lands an innocent young bystander in jail. With impressive assurance and insight, Majumdar unfolds a timely story about the ways power is wielded to manipulate and crush the powerless.”

2 of 5 Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara: The author grew up in Kerala and her novel is described thus: “This first novel by an Indian journalist probes the secrets of a big-city shantytown as a 9-year-old boy tries to solve the mystery of a classmate’s disappearance. Anappara impressively inhabits the inner worlds of children lost to their families, and of others who escape by a thread.”

3 of 5 A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of J. B. S. Haldane by Samanth Subramanian: Subramanian is a journalist and lives in London. His book is described thus: “Haldane, the British biologist and ardent communist who helped synthesise Darwinian evolution with Mendelian genetics, was once as famous as Einstein. Subramanian’s elegant biography doubles as a timely allegory of the fraught relationship between science and politics.”

4 of 5 Red Pill by Hari Kunzru: The British-Indian author’s book has been described thus: “A fellowship at a study center in Germany turns sinister and sets a writer on a possibly paranoid quest to expose a political evil he believes is loose in the world. Kunzru’s wonderfully weird novel traces a lineage from German Romanticism to National Socialism to the alt-right, and is rich with insights on surveillance and power.”