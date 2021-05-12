Markets, meals and more: 8 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on May 12, 2021 at 18.04

What will you be up to?

1 of 8 Snow show. Ski Dubai’s special Eid Al Fitr pass is available until May 15. For 285, enjoy unlimited access to all Snow Park rides, a chairlift ride and a choice of one experience: meet the penguins, a ski lesson, access to the slope for two hours or two rides on the sub-zero zipline.

2 of 8 Outdoors indoors. This summer Ripe Market is going indoors to beat the heat. At various locations around Dubai, the hipster gatherings will be held at The Springs Souk, Nakheel Mall, Times Square Centre and the brand-new Circle Mall JVC. Every weekend from tomorrow, on Fridays and Saturdays, the stalls are the perfect opportunity for a unique local shopping experience in the shade.

3 of 8 Superstar date. Dubai Festival City Mall has teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to launch a new show to the fresh new hit, Sorry Not Sorry from DJ Khaled’s album Khaled Khaled. You’ll be able to watch the spectable whilst listening to the single featuring Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, and Hive as part of the much-loved IMAGINE show over Eid. It starts at 7pm and plays every half hour until 11pm.

4 of 8 Film Fest. Starting May 14, in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy to the UAE, Cinema Akil presents the first edition of Another Way Film Festival, Spain’s leading film festival on sustainable progress. Climate change is a fact. Every day, we witness climatic and ecological phenomena that provide evidence. AWFF is a platform for sharing stories that talk about what is going on with our environment in an aim to encourage all of us to drive change. Head to cinemaakil.com for the schedule.

5 of 8 LOL! On Friday, Dubai Comedy Festival will present Ali Al Sayed with his The Crowd Work special. It’s improvised stand-up in response to the audience’s suggestions. It’s on at The Theatre, Mall of The Emirates at 7pm.

6 of 8 A Michelin experience. Bringing creative, award-winning European cuisine to the heart of Dubai, a five course-course menu by Michelin star chef Jason Atherton at Marina Social is the perfect accompaniment to your stay over the long weekend. After a spectacular dinner retire for a comfortable night’s sleep. When you awake refreshed in the morning you can enjoy a relaxing breakfast against spectacular Marina views all for Dh999 for two including everything.

7 of 8 Expend the aggression. This weekend put all you see to the sword at Smash Room in Al Quoz where for Dh99 you can revel in two hours of smashing fun. There’s also 10 per cent off for kids over the ‘break’. Go hammer it today.