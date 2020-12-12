Mail Santa and eat pizza: 4 fun things to do in UAE today By David Light Published on December 12, 2020 at 12.24

1 of 4 Dim sum Saturday. BY: LONG YIN DUBAI. A great Chinese restaurant, Long Yin at Le Meridien Dubai is one of the longest standing Dubai hotspots for a reason. Try something a bit different this weekend with All You Can Eat Dim Sum on Saturday for Dh119 per person. Savour delicious cuisine for three hours and there’s a lovely terrace to take advantage of the beautiful weather! On: 12.30pm to 3.30pm or 6pm to 9pm

2 of 4 Santa’s Letters. BY: GALLERIA AL MARYAH. ‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year and The Galleria Al Maryah Island is the place to be. Little ones can send Santa a letter with all the reasons they should be in the ‘good’ column this year, and a wish list of their most-coveted gifts. Located in the Winter Village, 10 lucky children will have a wish come true wish on a weekly basis. On: Every day

3 of 4 New pizza. BY: PIZZETTA DUBAI. There’s a new pizza fave in town and it goes by the name of Pizzetta. Launched recently in Dubai, Pizzetta serves up authentic pizza from its locations in JLT and Motor City. At the foundation of the pies are the four trademark bases: the fluffy Pizzetta dough handmade with Italian wholewheat flour and fermented for 58 hours; the super light Pizzetta veggie dough made with 55 per cent fresh vegetables and rich in fibre and low in carbs; and the keto and gluten-free doughs. On: pizzetta.me.com.