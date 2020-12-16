Live comedy and a winter wonderland: 4 fun things to do in UAE today By David Light Published on December 16, 2020 at 12.08

What will you be up to? City Times recommends...

1 of 4 Get laughing. By: Dubomedy. The famous Dubai comedy troupe is heading to DIFC for some winter vibes! Join them Wednesday evenings starting tonight for laughs under the stars. Expect a mix of stand-up, improv’ and much needed chuckles. A special pop-up stage awaits in the Gate Avenue Promenade near the Vibes Cafe in DIFC. Admission is free. On: 7.30pm

2 of 4 New restaurant. By: Grove Road. Aussie establishment Grove Road has just opened at The Pointe West on the Palm Jumeirah and it looks great. Taking inspiration from Australia’s culinary capital, Melbourne, the eatery dishes up fresh, unfussy fare and drinks with full views of The Pointe’s record-breaking fountains. Open Sunday to Thursday from 5pm, and weekends from noon, in time for a late brekky, try their take on eggs Benedict or fish and chips for lunch. On: Every day

3 of 4 The Expanse returns. By: Amazon Prime Video. Season five of The Expanse will premiere today! The first three episodes are up as we speak with new episodes available each Wednesday, culminating in an epic season finale on February 3. Season five picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. On: Every Wednesday