K-Pop fountains, furniture sales & fashion: 12 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on May 19, 2021 at 16.54

What will you be up to?

1 of 12 Passion for fashion. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is hosting a unique ‘Art Meets Fashion’ pop-up until May 22 in collaboration with leading CIS designers from top fashion shows including Kazakhstan Fashion Week, Georgian Designers, Azerbaijan Fashion Week and Tajikistan Fashion Week. The three-day event will bring together well-known designers, influencers, brands and collections from the world of fashion including Datuna, Dinara Satzhan, and Nafisa Imranova. A series of masterclasses and public talks with well-known personalities will be hosted.

2 of 12 The play’s the thing. They’re long-established and some of the best at what they do: community theatre company Dubai Drama Group is putting on The Permanent Way by acclaimed playwright, David Hare. The production explores the tragic consequences of the British government’s decision to privatise the country’s railways. It’s on from tonight at 7.30pm (four performances over the weekend, matinee on Saturday), at Warehouse Four in Al Quoz. Book on ticketslover.com

3 of 12 Musical legend. Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts will pay online homage to the music and life of the “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” (the King of Kings of Qawwali) Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, while his nephew and renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will join the Malhaar team by beaming in from Pakistan, as he remembers his Ustaad and mentor. Malhaar’s Baithak will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube channels, MalhaarUAE, on Friday at 6pm.

4 of 12 Live music and brunch return Friday. In honour of the return of live music and to mark International Tea Day, McGettigan’s JLT will be hosting the ultimate tea party, Mad Hatter style! On Friday head through the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ inspired entryway from 1pm-4pm and get going with the in-house band from Dh295 per person.

5 of 12 Take it as read. The much-anticipated Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is finally here to thrill, educate and entertain children and young adults of all ages at Expo Centre Sharjah. Themed ‘For Your Imagination’, SCRF 2021 will feature 537 events and activities, including workshops, theatrical shows and other events focused on literature, reading and allied arts. Japanese manga artist Misako Rocks said she is very excited. “I cannot wait to meet kids who would love to draw manga with me. As a comic artist and manga teacher, I am very honoured to be an invitee at SCRF, which is a great place for kids to grow their creativity through the various activities it features and also meet authors.”

6 of 12 New Latin flavours. Overseen by the legendary Mrs Buendia herself, Friday afternoons at Hotel Cartagena are back with a bang. New Argentinian Executive Chef Juan Pablo Rey Nores is also at the helm, so you know you’re in for a treat. Set at the top of the JW Marriott Marquis, feast on truffle & cheese empanadas, Parrillada De Carne mixed meat grill platters and sushi rolls of the day or Saltado lobster starting from Dh295 on from 1pm to 4pm.

7 of 12 Go out and make up. Discover the first-of-its-kind homegrown hijabi beauty tool, ModBeautyKeeper at its debut pop-up at the Mall of The Emirates. Experience fun product demonstrations, special discounts, as well as get a chance to meet and greet with popular influencer Raghad (@rragoode), ModBeautyKeeper’s very own brand ambassador from May 21-23 between 10am-12pm. The kiosk is on the Ground Floor between Zara and Rivoli.

8 of 12 Summer munchin’. Looking for authentic Thai for a lighter lunch in the warmer months? Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr is kickstarting the hot season with Siam Summer, a dining experience which celebrates the very best of the country’s cuisine across three-courses for Dh195 per person.

9 of 12 Dive for good. Nemo Diving Center on the Palm Jumeirah is continuing its #PalmwithoutPlastic movement by arranging another clean-up event on Saturday at 8am. Partnering with Nakheel and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Nemo’s mission is to make an environmental impact within the community and beyond. If you’re a certified diver, visit nemodivingcenter.com to register. If you have never dived before, don’t worry, the centre is also offering Discovery Dive sessions with highly skilled Instructors to give you your first glimpse of the underwater world. Tick it off your bucket list!

10 of 12 Pop-up homeware. Authentic, homegrown community space La Brocante is hosting a pop-up in their Al Quoz warehouse on May 21 and 22 from 10am to 5 pm. Featuring the works of Fleur Josephine, pop-up partners who will be showcasing their wares include Reems closet, Forever Chic Furniture Trading and coffee by Loose Unicorns.

11 of 12 Royal order. After two sell-out concerts in 2019 and 2020, the Kings of Catalan rumba, The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes, will return to Dubai Opera on May 20 and 21. Embark on a one-of-a-kind musical journey as the band takes to the stage with deep-heated flamenco, rumba and salsa to the tune of 20 million albums sold.