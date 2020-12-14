John le Carre: Five great films based on his books By Enid Grace Parker Published on December 14, 2020 at 14.14

1 of 5 The Constant Gardener (2005): One of the world’s greatest novelists, John le Carre, passed away on Saturday of pneumonia. The British author was 89. Several of his best-selling novels have been turned into films over the decades. One of them was The Constant Gardener. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz, the film tells the story of a widower who goes on a quest to solve his wife’s murder, no matter what the odds are against him. Rachel Weisz picked up an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for this film in 2006.

2 of 5 The Tailor of Panama (2001): Starring two renowned actors, Pierce Brosnan and Geoffrey Rush, the film tells a tale of a tailor who reluctantly becomes a spy for a British intelligence agent. Described by a reviewer as a “clever, consistently engaging thriller with complex characters who struggle with various alterations of the truth”, the film was based on one of le Carre’s more recent novels published in 1996.

3 of 5 Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011): Trust the rather awesome Gary Oldman to bring le Carre’s famous espionage veteran George Smiley to life on screen. Set in the times of the Cold War, Smiley comes out of semi-retirement to unearth a Soviet mole within British intelligence. The film, based on a 1974 novel by le Carre, won the BAFTA award for Outstanding British Film in 2013 .

4 of 5 The Night Manager (2016): Boasting a stellar cast including Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, this six-part mini-series based on the first post-Cold war novel by le Carre published in 1993, has an 8.1 rating on IMDb and won Hiddleston a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series.