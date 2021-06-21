International Yoga Day: Where to do yoga today in Dubai Published on June 21, 2021 at 09.24

The city is all geared up for International Yoga Day.

1 of 5 The View: Fancy a yoga session with amazing 360-degree views of The Palm? Head straight to The View at The Palm and celebrate International Yoga Day, where you can be a part of early morning yoga sessions starting at 6.30am and 8am. Tickets start from Dh108.

2 of 5 Just Vegan, Jumeirah: At Just Vegan, yoga enthusiasts can be a part of a complimentary yoga class today. The two free-to-attend Vinyasa yoga classes will begin at 8am and 9am followed by a healthy vegan breakfast. Head to the vegan restaurant in Jumeirah to celebrate International Yoga Day in style.

3 of 5 Dubai Opera: Celebrate International Yoga Day with a 90-minute yoga session at the private Dubai Opera garden. The sunset classes will take place at 6.30pm and 8pm, and participants can enjoy yoga sessions with breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the skyline of Downtown Dubai. Tickets start from Dh60 per class.

4 of 5 Nakheel Mall: Nakheel Mall, the shopping destination in Palm Jumeirah, invites you to find your zen by taking part in a free Vinyasa yoga class on International Yoga Day. The session will begin at 7am. Open to a limited number of attendees, the slots will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.