In pictures: Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films in US

Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films in US AP Published on December 5, 2020

1 of 5 Streaming lifeline: In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new Matrix movie, Godzilla vs. Kong and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation In the Heights — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters. The move follows Warner Bros.′ decision to put Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max next December, in addition to in theaters.

2 of 5 Tenet flop: Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing domestic ticket sales for Tenet, and with the majority of U.S. theaters currently closed, the AT&T-owned Warner Bros. will turn to a hybrid distribution model next year. Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters.

3 of 5 Theatres affected: Thursday's announcement rattled Hollywood to the core. “Given the unprecedented time that we're in, we needed a creative solution to address our fans, our filmmakers and our exhibitors, said Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios, in an interview. “Big and bold is a necessity right now.” Sarnoff called it a “temporary solution” and a “one-year plan.” The studio said other options — releasing big-budget films solely in reduced capacity theaters or delaying films another year — weren't appealing. Warner Bros.' move amounts to an acknowledgement that any full rebound for theaters is still a year or more away.

4 of 5 International cinema release: HBO Max is only available in the United States. Internationally, the studio’s 17 films planned for 2021 release will roll out exclusively in theaters. Warner Bros.' decision resonates especially because the 117-year-old studio has long been a market-leader in Hollywood — and one known as especially supportive of theaters. The studio has generally ranked among the top two studios in market share over the past decade — most recently dwarfed only by Walt Disney.