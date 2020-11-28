In pictures: Upcoming Hollywood, Bollywood sequels and remakes CT Report Published on November 28, 2020 at 10.31

1 of 5 Top Gun: Maverick: Actor Miles Teller who plays Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw portrayed by actor Anthony Edwards in the original Top Gun, says, "There is no green screen in a Top Gun movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of." Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as daredevil pilot ‘Maverick’. The film is slated to release in July 2021.

2 of 5 Coolie No. 1: Will this upcoming remake of the 1995 David Dhawan comedy starring Govinda inspire the same laughs as the original? Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are going all out on social media to plug their latest project, scheduled to release on December 25. We’re excited about one of our favourite actors Paresh Rawal, playing a supporting role.

3 of 5 The Kissing Booth 3: Because 1 & 2 just weren’t enough to satisfy the teenybopper in all of us, actors Jacob Elordi and Joey King are teaming up for another installment of the popular teen romance for Netflix. The film sees Elle Evans (Joey) about to set off for college, before which she has to make a monumental decision. No release date has been revealed yet for this title.

4 of 5 Laal Singh Chaddha: An official remake of Oscar-winner Forrest Gump, and featuring Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan, this film has been in the making for a while, and like other productions, its release was delayed by Covid. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role, it will now release on Christmas 2021. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Known for his devotion to getting into character, we can’t wait to see what Aamir has in store for us with this particular role.