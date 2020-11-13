In pictures: Indian actors who died of suicide this year Web Report Published on November 13, 2020 at 13.00

The death by suicide of Indian actor Asif Basra has yet again sent Bollywood into shock. We look at some other celebrities from the entertainment industry we lost this year due to suicide.



Asif Basra:

Asif Basra, 53, allegedly committed suicide on November 12 at his home in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, where he was living for nearly four years. Basra was known for his roles in films like 'Black Friday', 'Jab We Met' and 'Kai Po Che'. The actor was found hanging by the leash of his pet dog.

Sushant Singh Rajput: The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. While there is no clarity yet on how he died. The late actor's case is still under investigation by the authorities. Rajput was known for his roles in 'Kai Po Che', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', besides several other films and TV serials.

Sameer Sharma: Television actor Sameer Sharma, 44, was found hanging at Malad residence in Mumbai, on August 5. The actor was best known for his roles in serials like 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'', Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Anupama Pathak: The 40-year-old Bhojpuri actor died by suicide at her residence in Dahisar, Mumbai, on August 2. Shortly before her death, she spoke on social media about feeling cheated and not trusting anyone. The actor had moved to Mumbai from Bihar and worked in films and TV shows.

Preksha Mehta: The 25-year-old actor committed suicide on May 26 at her home in Indore, MP. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan. In a suicide note left behind, the actor expressed disappointment over her career and failed relationships. Mehta acted in shows like 'Crime Patrol', 'Meri Durga' and 'Laal Ishq'.