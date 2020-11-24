Entertainment (photos)
In pictures: Celebrities accused of sexual assault

CT Report

Published on November 24, 2020 at 11.37

Roman Polanski: Filmmaker Roman Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with Samantha Geimer, then a 13-year-old aspiring actress, during a photo shoot in Los Angeles in 1977. Polanski fled the United States before final sentencing and is still wanted by judicial authorities. He has since faced more rape allegations.
Kevin Spacey: In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claims Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was 14. In December 2018, Spacey was charged with a felony for allegedly sexually assaulting journalist Heather Unruh's 18-year-old son in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016. Spacey denied Rapp’s charges in recent court documents as reported by OK! magazine. Other charges of sexual misconduct have hit Spacey in the last few years, with the result that his Hollywood career has been severely affected.
Bill Cosby: So far, nearly 60 women have accused actor Bill Cosby of sexual assault. On November 17, 2014, Netflix postponed a stand-up comedy special after accusations surfaced that Cosby had sexually assaulted model Janice Dickinson in 1982. Reruns of The Cosby Show and other shows associated with Cosby have also been cancelled. on September 25, 2018, he was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison and fined $25,000 plus the cost of the prosecution, $43,611. Cosby appealed on June 25, 2019 and the verdict was subsequently upheld and granted an appeal by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Danny Masterson: That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women in L.A. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The alleged crimes occurred between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood home. If convicted, Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison. As a result of these charges, he was fired from Netflix series, The Ranch.
Errol Flynn: The flamboyant veteran Hollywood star, who passed away in 1959, was accused (and found not guilty) of raping two underage girls in 1942. Flynn also had a two-year affair with Beverly Aadland, starting when she was just 15. “He was just too strong for me. I cried,” she wrote in People magazine.
