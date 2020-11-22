In pictures: Bollywood stars in holiday mode post lockdown IANS Published on November 22, 2020 at 10.00

1 of 10 Varun Dhawan: While most stars are exploring exotic spots, a few have opted to mix business with pleasure. Maldives seems to be the location of choice. Last month, Varun Dhawan escaped to Maldives and shared glimpses of his vacation on social media. From his time in the sea, befriending a rabbit and showing off washboard abs, his social media was a mirror to the memories he made in the island paradise. Now, he is back to work and is shooting for the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

2 of 10 Katrina Kaif: Katrina turned her work trip to Maldives into a vacation, from posing on the beach to feeding rabbits. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from the beaches. "So amazinggg to be in Maldives for shoot," she wrote as caption with the pictures, with hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful.

3 of 10 Farhan Akhtar: Farhan found his happy place with partner Shibani Dandekar in Maldives. Some time back, Shibani treated her fans with an adorable picture of herself with Farhan. In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure waters of the Indian Ocean.

4 of 10 Tara Sutaria: Actress Tara Sutaria went off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and her vacation diary is all about blue skies and deep blue seas. "Hello again, paradise," Tara wrote, announcing her trip to the island. She has been keeping her fans updated about her holiday, and she shared a stunning picture of herself in a red bikini, besides one where she is basking in the sun.

5 of 10 Kajal Agarwal: Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu chose Maldives for their honeymoon. The actress kept sharing romantic snapshots, from her deep sea diving experience to their underwater suite in the resort.

6 of 10 Kiara Advani: Kiara went into the wild to unwind after the lockdown. She shared an image of her day out in nature, hiking, meditating and getting back to a peaceful state of mind. "Sky above, earth below, and peace within," she wrote.

7 of 10 Kareena Kapoor Khan: The actress and son Taimur joined husband Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala, and turned his work trip into a family vacation. Saif is shooting his next film in the hills. Kareena shared glimpses of her vacation diaries on Instagram. She posted two photographs from her walk around the hill station with Taimur riding piggyback on his father. "Always looking ahead," Kareena wrote with the images, and gave picture credit to actor Arjun Kapoor, who is Saif's co-star at the outdoor shoot.

8 of 10 Taapsee Pannu: Before diving into work, Taapsee dived into the blissful ocean at Maldives. She enjoyed the holiday with her sisters Evania and Shagun Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, and her social media feed gives fans a sneak peek into her activities. Her recreation of the famous Biggini shoot remix was a highlight of her holiday, and went viral on the Internet.

9 of 10 Tiger Shroff: It was a much-awaited break of the year, and Tiger made the most of it. He has been sharing stunning photos of clean beaches, palm trees and crystal clear waters. "Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes," he wrote while sharing a moment from his island life in Maldives. Disha Patani accompanied her rumoured boyfriend Tiger to Maldives.