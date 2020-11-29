In pictures: Bollywood films that made it to the Oscars CT Report Published on November 29, 2020 at 11.46

1 of 4 Lagaan: Aamir Khan’s sports drama was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002. Set in India in 1893, it tells the story of a group of villagers who, oppressed by land taxes, are challenged by a colonial officer to a cricket match, a wager that would waive the taxes they owe, if they win. It is regarded as one of the best films to come out of Bollywood.

2 of 4 Salaam Bombay: This critically acclaimed 1988 drama by filmmaker Mira Nair that showcased the slums in Mumbai amidst organised crime, inspired by the spirit of street children and their lives. The film was featured in the list of The Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made by The New York Times. It won the Camera d’Or and Audience award at the Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for the Best International Feature Film Award at the 61st Academy Awards.

3 of 4 Mother India: This 1957 classic starring Nargis as a mother who battles adversity and unscrupulous money-lenders to retain her farm and feed her children, was the very first Bollywood film to make it to the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars. Nargis won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in 1958 and became the first Indian to receive the Best Actress award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in present day Czech Republic.