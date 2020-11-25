In pictures: Bollywood actors who stepped out of the limelight By Enid Grace Parker Published on November 25, 2020 at 14.58

1 of 5 Imran Khan: In the glitzy yet uncertain world of showbiz, fame is more often than not, transient, fleeting. Many Bollywood stars over the years have, after starring in a few films, either quit acting to pursue other careers or dropped out of the spotlight completely. One of the more prominent stars to have seemingly parted ways with acting is actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan. He made a big debut in 2008 in the sparkling coming-of-age college flick Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na but could never quite match its success or appeal with his subsequent work, except for the critically acclaimed Delhi Belly in 2011. He was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in 2015’s Katti Batti. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, his friend, actor Akshay Oberoi commented, “I think he has quit acting. There's a fight for it and he's left the fight.” Imran, who has not updated his social media since 2018, has not made any public statement about quitting Bollywood.

2 of 5 Kunal Goswami: The son of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, 59-year-old Kunal made his debut as a child artist with Kranti in 1981. He played leading roles in the films Ghungroo and starred opposite Sridevi in 1983’s Kalaakaar, which featured the hit song Neele Neele Ambar Par sung by Kishore Kumar. He starred in several other films then took a break from acting in 1991. He attempted a comeback with his father’s film Jai Hind in 1999 but left the profession for good after that, only appearing in a short film and a television series. He reportedly runs a catering business in Delhi now.

3 of 5 Mayuri Kango: The pretty star of films like Badal and Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet, Mayuri made her debut in the art film Naseem in 1995. Mahesh Bhatt then picked her for Papa Kehte Hain, which despite its popular songs (like Ghar Se Nikalte Hi) and pre-release hype, failed to click at the box office. After starring in a few more films she dropped off the Bollywood radar and quit films in 2003 after tying the knot with an NRI, Aditya Dhillon. According to a story in an Indian media outlet, she completed her MBA degree and currently works with Google India as Industry Head.

4 of 5 Kumar Gaurav: The handsome son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar, Gaurav made his debut with the romantic blockbuster Love Story in 1981 - becoming an instant heartthrob for the then teen generation. Despite acting in several good films he seemed to run out of luck at the box office and his last release was My Daddy Strongest in 2006. Gaurav is married to Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata. He starred in Mahesh Bhatt’s autobiographical 1985 film Janam, one of his most acclaimed roles.