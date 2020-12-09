In photos: When Bollywood hits get remade CT Report Published on December 9, 2020 at 15.05

1 of 4 Husn Hai Suhana: This catchy track from upcoming film Coolie No. 1 dropped today and is racking up views as we speak. Even as we can never forget Govinda and Karisma’s rather awesome chemistry in the original song, we are drawn like moths to a flame to Sara Ali Khan - she has that star quality, that X factor that is impossible to define or put into words, we just know we want to see more of her on screen. But does the dancing compare to the original? We want to know what you think.

2 of 4 Bachna Ae Haseeno: Ranbir Kapoor gave us major nostalgia feels when he channeled his famous dad Rishi Kapoor in the rebooted version of this hit from the 1977 film Hum Kisise Rum Nahin. Featured in Ranbir’s 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno, and amped up with embellishments from musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, the song was breezily updated to the noughties and while we love Ranbir we’re we’re not sure if anyone can compare to ever-charming Rishi Kapoor busting some serious movies in a white shiny suit and matching cap.

3 of 4 Sara Zamana: One of the things 1981’s Yaarana had going for it was, like so many vintage films, some amazing music. One of its most popular songs, Sara Zamana originally sung by Kishore Kumar was remade for 2017’s Kaabil. Featuring the gorgeous Urvashi Rautela and sung by Payal Dev with a rap by Raftaar, the song has garnered over 65 million views on YouTube so far. However, we’re sure some of you still carry a torch for the original video where Amitabh Bachchan glows in the dark as he stomps around in a bulb suit wowing an arena with his… erm.. dancing.