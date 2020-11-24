In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 24 By David Light Published on November 24, 2020 at 12.55

1 of 4 Free yoga. By: Sofitel Dubai Downtown. As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, in collaboration with online farmer’s market Go Local, is hosting a yoga session at 6.30pm. The class will feature a gentle introduction to beginner postures and will be guided by Dubai-based teacher, Sally Rached. On: 6.30pm at the pool terrace on the 5th floor

2 of 4 Art installation. By: Reem Island. It’s a creative hub, which has just enjoyed an upgrade. Makers District on Reem Island welcomes artist Jenny Sabin’s ‘Purl’ project. Go see it now! On: Every day

3 of 4 Artist grant. By: Arab Business Centre. The Arab British Centre together with the British Council is calling on young artists from across the Gulf to apply for their digital residency programme and the chance of a Dh5000 stipend. The Connect ME arts residency pairs creatives aged 18-30 based in the region and the UK to create collaborative digital work. Applications are welcome from all creative backgrounds and must be submitted by November 29, 11pm GMT. On: makingmarks.uk