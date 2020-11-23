In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 23 By David Light Published on November 23, 2020 at 12.06

1 of 4 Play date morning. By: Bounce Dubai. Jump on into the week as trampoline park specialists Bounce have launched three hours of bouncing for toddlers and preschoolers on weekday mornings for Dh99. Parents can join in for free. Play Dates runs from 9am to 12pm on Sundays through to Thursdays and lets kids up to five years old develop their physical, social and emotional skills in a safe environment. On: Weekdays

2 of 4 Imagination shop. By: THAT, City Centre Mirdif. It’s a store limited only by your imagination. If you want something stylish, it’s there. THAT has launched its second pop-up at City Centre Mirdif and features established designers and new brands and ideas across fashion, beauty, grooming and art. The shop has a dedicated space for a florist by Twigs Flower Studio, a café by The Burrow Café and a customisation lab by Ingrave-it. On: Open from 10am

3 of 4 Celeb biography. By: Steve Madden. Renowned designer and businessman Steve Madden has launched his honest and raw memoir, The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell from Grace and Came Back Stronger Than Ever, in the UAE. The Cobbler is an in-depth tell-all, and an extension of the documentary released in 2017 about his experiences. The book highlights Madden’s unconventional journey from addiction and prison time to multi millionaire. On: stevemadden.me