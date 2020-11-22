In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 22 By David Light Published on November 22, 2020 at 12.26

1 of 4 Art beat. By: 1x1 Art Gallery Dubai. A lovely cultural start to the week, head down to this Alserkal gallery to get your fill of new exhibitions. (Un)Containable Life is a series by Sonia Mehra Chawla and is being displayed from today. It shows all her work from the last seven years, zigzagging across photography, printmaking, painting and film. On: 10am-7pm

2 of 4 Health talk. By: Flow Talks Series. The popular Flow Talks Series by Dubai’s homegrown healthy-eating hub has brought a range of experts onboard for a mini-series of digital discussions to create awareness around the importance of a fit and healthy lifestyle. Today it’s the turn of Yasir Khan, a transformation expert, celebrity trainer and fitness model who will be bringing over 17 years of experience in the fitness industry to his session. It will stream live on the @FlowDubai Instagram page. On: 3pm to 4pm

3 of 4 Fashion pop-up. By: PrettyLittleThing + Wet Deck. Not Another Ladies’ Day is on today at Wet Deck, W Dubai The Palm, offering competitions, prizes, goodie bags, unlimited drinks and more. However, that’s not all. The regular event and fashion brand PrettyLittleThing have teamed up to show off the latest styles at a pop-up. Bottomless drinks, one food dish, pool access and clothes; that’s a lot of fun for one day from Dh150. Book at ladiesday-dubai.com. On: 12pm to 4pm